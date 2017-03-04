Champion girls take District Runner-Up Finish

The Golden Flashes fell to Garfield, 55-39 Saturday in a D3 District Final

By Published: Updated:
The Golden Flashes fell to Garfield, 55-39 Saturday in a D3 District Final.

RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion girls led early but fell to Garfield, 55-39 Saturday in a Division III District Final at Ravenna High School.

The Golden Flashes led 21-15 at halftime, but the G-Men came out firing in the second half to take a 35-29 lead heading to the 4th quarter. Garfield hit enough free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Garfield senior Grayson Rose led the way with a game-high 23 points, while Lauren Jones added 18.

Sophomore Abby White had 17 points for Champion and Erin Sindledecker scored 12. Champion’s season comes to an end with a 20-6 overall record.

With the win, Garfield (22-4) advances to play Ursuline next Wednesday at 8 PM at Cuyahoga Falls High School.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s