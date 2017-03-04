David Whisler Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – David Whisler, 53, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born January 18, 1964, in Painesville, Ohio the son of Cliff of Howland and Muriel MacKay of New Mexico.

Dave was a Howland High School graduate, he wrestled at Howland for four years and graduated in 1982.

He worked for the City of Warren Water Department as a Distribution Technician.

He mentored and encouraged his daughter’s pursuit of soccer. He loved wrestling and volunteered his time to many wrestling programs and spent countless hours behind the wheel of the car driving kids to train and develop their skills, or flying around the country with his own son.

Dave inspired wrestlers and others with his courage, fighting spirit, and most of all his sense of humor.

He enjoyed being in the outdoors and landscaping and spending time, joking, laughing and harassing his family and friends.

He is survived by his parents; wife, Alysa (Radich) Whisler, whom he married May 29, 1993; two children, David-Brian and Alivia Whisler; a sister, Deborah (Mike) Held of South Carolina; brother’s-in-law, Michael and Rick (Cindy) Radich; nieces and nephews, Sam, Michaella and Jordan Radich, Shannon Jernigan, Denny Adkins, Anastacia and Izabella Maroulis and mother and father-in-law, Richard and Carol Radich of Warren.

He is preceded in death by a sister, Becky Whisler.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, March 7 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, March 8 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel in Warren.

A service will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers material contributions can be made to Dave’s Children’s College Education Fund c/o the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. Ne. Warren, Ohio 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to view this obituary, sign the guestbook, and send condolences to the Whisler family.



Order Flowers Here