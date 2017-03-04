Harris leads Ursuline Girls to District Title

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline Girls Basketball team topped Columbiana 60-46 to win the Division III District Title Saturday afternoon at Struthers Fieldhouse.

It’s the first District Title for the Irish since the team won back-to-back crowns in 2010 and 2011.

Dayshanette Harris led the Irish with 31 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals. Simone Comer added 12 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists in the win. Anyah Curd added 8 points in the victory.

Columbiana was led by Alexis Cross who tallied 14 points. Mariah Rovnak added 12 points, while Kayla Muslovski finished with 8 points for the Clippers.

Columbiana’s season comes to an end with a record of 25-1.

Ursuline improves to 15-10 on the season. The Irish advance to face Garfield in the Division III Regional Semifinals Wednesday March 8th at Cuyahoga Falls High School.