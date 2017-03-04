Harry Deter Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Harry Deter, St. Paul’s Greenville, formerly of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2017. He was 96 years old.

Harry was born on December 30, 1920, in Rathmel, Pennsylvania, to Harry and Pearl Deter. He was a graduate of Reynoldsville High School.

Mr. Deter retired in 1985 from Sharon Steel, Farrell, where he worked for 43 ½ years. Later in life, he attended hydraulics school to become a millwright. He also worked at Golden Dawn, Sharon and Southside Market, Masury.

He served in the U.S. Army, T5 Corporal overseas in France, World War II and served his country proudly. He belonged to V. F. W, post #1338.

Harry was married on May 24, 1947, to Helen Szabo. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage until her death on May 12, 2011.

Mr. Deter was a member of Bethlehem Presbyterian Church for 65 years and served as an elder for many years. He was an officer for the Golden Circle throughout his time at the church.

Two daughters survive, Melanie Presley and her husband, James and Diane O’Brien. Also, two grandsons, James (Nicole) Chicago, Illinois and Jason Presley (Jaclyn) and three great-grandchildren, Marin, Cora and Harrison Presley, Chittenango, New York.

In addition to his wife Helen, he was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Ann, Eva and Mary; four brothers Peter, Joseph, Nick and John and his son-in-law, Thomas M. O’Brien.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association or The American Cancer Society.

Friends may call Tuesday, March 7, 2017, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania, 16148.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at 12:30 p.m. in Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home with Rev. Julia L. Fraser, officiating.

Committal service and burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery.

