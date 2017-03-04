John Jones Obituary

MASSILLON, Ohio – John Jones, 90, formerly of Tavares, Florida and East Palestine, Ohio passed away at 9:37 p.m., Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Inn at University Village in Massillon.

John was born January 15, 1927 in East Palestine, a son of the late Leonard M. and Margaret Brown Jones and had resided in East Palestine for most of his life, until moving to Florida in 1989.

He had been employed as an assembler for the former L.W. Nash Co. and later as tour bus driver with Ohio Valley and McCarter Tours, until his retirement.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

While residing in Florida, he had been a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, as well as the AMVETS, both of the Tavares area and had made numerous friends in the area while residing in Florida.

John is survived by his daughter, Patricia (John) McCormick of Massillon; two grandchildren, Brian (Penny) McCormick of Austintown and Scott (Tammy) McCormick of Massillon and five great-grandchildren, Matthew, Kaitlyn, Hailey, Zachary and Jarett. He also leaves two brothers, Leonard Jones of Canal Fulton, and Andrew Jones of Boardman and two sisters, Wilma Weaver of Columbiana and Martha Springer of East Palestine.

He was preceded in death by a son, Daniel John Jones, as well as a brother, Ralph Jones and a sister, Anna Mae Lambright.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine, with Rev. Christopher Cicero of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Friends will be received for one hour prior to the time of service.

To view obituary visit www.linsley-royal.com.



