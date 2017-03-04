Kennedy Catholic Girls claim D10 crown

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic Girls won the Class A District 10 Championship with a 55-37 win over Farrell Saturday afternoon at Slippery Rock University for their 7th-straight District 10 crown.

Makayla Shannonhouse led the Golden Eagles with 20 points, while Gillian Fisher added 11 in the victory. Malia Magestro chipped in with 9 points.

The Steelers were led by Marissa Hopson who finished with 12 points. Kiara Wade and Matyra Evans also reached double-figures, finishing with 10 points apiece.

Farrell drops to 19-4 overall on the campaign.

Kennedy Catholic improves to 22-1 overall on the season.