Location changes for June 4 Youngstown marathon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s first ever marathon is still scheduled for June 4, but there has now been a significant change to the route.

Initially, the marathon was set to start and end at YSU’s Stambaugh Stadium.

But now, the location has changed to Second Sole on Route 224 in Boardman.

From there, the route will go through all of Mill Creek Park, onto Mahoning Avenue, around downtown Youngstown, back to Mahoning Avenue, then back through Mill Creek Park, ending at Second Sole.

The reason for the change is to limit exposure to traffic.

There will also be a half-marathon, a 5K run and a kids’ run on that day.

The marathon is sponsored by Chemical Bank and Braking Point Recovery Center.