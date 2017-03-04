Nora Lee Zienkiewicz Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Nora Lee Zienkiewicz, 87, of Warren died Saturday, March 4, 2017.

She was born in Langloth, Pennsylvania on March 26, 1929 to the late Austin and Mary (Wakefield) Sanders.

She married Walter V. Zienkiewicz on September 21, 1946.

Nora enjoyed the many vacations she and Walt went on, especially their trips to Hawaii and Alaska, they traveled to every state and loved to camp.

Nora leaves behind her children, Susan (Sam) Gatta, Carol (Tom) Barrickman, Michael (Nancy) Zienkiewicz, Walter J. Zienkiewicz and Sarah Manzo; eleven grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Nora is preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. Zienkiewicz; sisters, Jean Schweizer and Sandra Lipera; and daughter-in-law, Maryann (Walter J.) Zienkiewicz.

Services will take place on Tuesday, March 7 at 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Dr. NE. Family will receive friends a half hour prior to the service, from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Sager Memorial Cemetery.

Family and friends may send condolences to www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



