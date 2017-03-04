Player of the Game: Ursuline’s Dayshanette Harris

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline’s Dayshanette Harris was named Player of the Game for her play in the 60-46 Irish win over Columbiana in the Division III District Finals Saturday afternoon.

The contest was broadcast as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on March 4th.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Harris piled up a game-high 31 points, with six rebounds, and four steals in the win.

She led Ursuline to its first District Title since the Irish won back-to-back crowns in 2010 and 2011.