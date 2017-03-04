Police: Man involved in 2 Canfield home burglaries now in standoff situation

Related Coverage After recent burglaries, police warn Canfield residents to be on lookout

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The same person who was involved in two home burglaries in Canfield earlier this week is now in a standoff situation with police in New Springfield.

Police from multiple departments and a SWAT team are at a home on East Garfield Road, where the suspect broke in and is refusing to leave.

The Mahoning County Emergency Management Mobile Command Post was also brought out to help police work out a plan.

A dispatcher for Beaver Township said the suspect is known for violent tendencies.

WKBN has reporters on scene working to find out more details. Stick with WKBN on air and online for more on this developing story.