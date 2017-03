YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mill Creek Distance Classic will take place Sunday morning.

The half-marathon will start at 8:45 a.m. and will cost $35 to participate. The 5K race will begin at 9 a.m. and registration is $20.

The races will start at 1861 McCollum Road in Youngstown.

If you would like to sign up, head over to the event’s website.