Storm Team 27: A cold start to the weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

A few light snow showers or flurries are possible this morning. It will be a cold start with temperatures climbing out of the upper teens and lower 20s. It’ll be a sunny Saturday with partly to mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures returning to the lower 30s. Temperatures on Sunday will spike to the upper 40s. The warm up continues into the workweek with 60s by Tuesday.

Today: Partly sunny to mostly sunny. A few flurries early.

High: 31

Tonight: Mainly clear.

Low: 16

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 47

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 55 Low: 37

Tuesday: Scattered rain or thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 60 Low: 49

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 45 Low: 35

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)

High: 45 Low: 30

Friday: Mainly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 44 Low: 30

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 45 Low: 35

