Storm Team 27: Bitter cold returns

Expect another cold night with temperatures dipping into the middle teens. Tomorrow we will jump above freezing with sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s by the afternoon. Clouds will build in Sunday night and the chance for rain will return by the start of our Monday morning commute. Temperatures will be above average for the first half of the week with highs in the mid to upper 50s. After a rainy Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday are looking dry. High temperatures the second half of the week will be in the mid to upper 40s. Rain returns Friday continuing into the weekend.

Saturday night: A few clouds. Cold.

Low: 14

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 45

Sunday night: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of rain (30%)

Low: 35

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 54

Tuesday: Rain showers likely. (80%)

High: 59 Low: 49

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 45 Low: 35

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 44 Low: 29

Friday: Mainly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 49 Low: 30

Saturday: Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 48 Low: 35

