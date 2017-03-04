Storm Team 27: Bitter cold returns

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast frost, freezing rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:
Expect another cold night with temperatures dipping into the middle teens. Tomorrow we will jump above freezing with sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s by the afternoon. Clouds will build in Sunday night and the chance for rain will return by the start of our Monday morning commute. Temperatures will be above average for the first half of the week with highs in the mid to upper 50s. After a rainy Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday are looking dry. High temperatures the second half of the week will be in the mid to upper 40s. Rain returns Friday continuing into the weekend.

Forecast

Saturday night:   A few clouds.  Cold.
Low:   14

Sunday:   Partly sunny.
High:   45

Sunday night:   Mostly Cloudy. Chance of rain (30%)
Low:   35

Monday:   Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High:   54

Tuesday:   Rain showers likely. (80%)
High:   59    Low:   49

Wednesday:   Mostly sunny.
High:   45    Low:   35

Thursday:  Mostly sunny.
High:   44    Low:   29

Friday:   Mainly cloudy.  Chance for rain showers.  (40%)
High:   49    Low:  30

Saturday:  Chance for rain showers.  (40%)
High:   48   Low:   35

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s