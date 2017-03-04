Trump supporters rally in Boardman, Lisbon



LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local rallies supporting Donald Trump took place Saturday, in association with numerous rallies throughout the nation in favor of the president.

There was a short march and rally in Lisbon, as well as people showing support on the side of 224 in Boardman.

The pro-Trump rallies are called the Spirit of America, taking place as an effort to unify a divided country.

Congressman Bill Johnson stopped at both locations as a speaker.

“This is all about telling [Trump] we appreciate the hard work he’s doing and understand that he’s up against some headwinds,” Johnson said. “There’s some people in the country that don’t agree with him, but we do.”

There were at least 11 rallies in Ohio and 6 in Pennsylvania.

Like all past administrations, President Trump has received push back from the other side.

Some supporters at Saturday’s rallies said the backlash given to the 45th president is like none before — which is why showing support is important.

“Oh he’s getting a lot more [criticism],” Anita Fraser said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The rally in Lisbon took place just a few feet away from the Columbiana County headquarters. It says it’s glad to see people taking part in democracy.

“We like to see people become enthusiastic,” said Nick Barborak, the county’s democratic chairman.

While he says the enthusiasm is good, he believes some of the president’s policies are concerning.

“I think he needs to do a better job reaching out to the other side,” Barborak said. “Making sure they’re not going to be in danger with some of the policies he [has] proposed.”