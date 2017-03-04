YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged with attempted murder

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 14-year-old is in the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center Saturday charged with attempted murder of a Youngstown woman who was shot in the face on Feb. 6.

YPD said a pickup order was issued Saturday for the 14-year-old in reference to the attempted robbery and shooting of Ellen Zban.

Police say the 14-year-old was brought to the Youngstown Police Department station by his mother. He was then transported to JJC.

Zban, 57, was shot in the face while sitting in her car in the driveway of her home on Powersdale Avenue. She was also shot twice in the arm.

She survived and is currently in recovery.



Zban told police she had just pulled into her driveway around 7 p.m. on Feb. 6 when someone walked up to her car, demanding her wallet. He then shot her as she sat in the car.



