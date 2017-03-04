YSU upsets top-seed Oakland at buzzer; On to Horizon semis

DETROIT, Mich. (WKBN) – In a major upset, Youngstown State’s men’s basketball team defeated top-seeded Oakland, 81-80, on Jorden Kaufman’s game-winning layup on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Horizon League tournament.
No. 9 seed YSU (13-20, 5-13) advances to play either fifth-seeded Wright State or No. 4 seed Northern Kentucky in the semifinals on Monday. The Penguins need to win the tournament to clinch their first-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament.
Cameron Morse hit Kaufman for the winning layup that barely beat the buzzer.
March! pic.twitter.com/ulASXHZXTp
— ESPN College BBall (@ESPNCBB) March 5, 2017
Morse finished with 34 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Kaufman had a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds — his third consecutive and sixth career double-double.
A 3-pointer by Sherron Dorsey-Walker and then a short jumper by Jalen Hayes gave Oakland (24-7) an 80-79 lead with 46 seconds left.
Morse missed a 3 on the other end but, after the ball went out of bounds off Youngstown State, Dorsey-Walker threw the inbound pass away and the Penguins took possession.
Morse missed a jumper, got his own offensive rebound and missed another before Hayes secured it for the Golden Grizzlies and was fouled with 11 seconds left.
After Hayes, a 71.5 percent free-throw shooter this season, missed the front end of the one-and-one, Morse rose up and, as the defense converged, hit Kaufman in the lane for the wide-open winner.
.