YSU upsets top-seed Oakland at buzzer; On to Horizon semis

DETROIT, Mich. (WKBN) – In a major upset, Youngstown State’s men’s basketball team defeated top-seeded Oakland, 81-80, on Jorden Kaufman’s game-winning layup on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Horizon League tournament.

No. 9 seed YSU (13-20, 5-13) advances to play either fifth-seeded Wright State or No. 4 seed Northern Kentucky in the semifinals on Monday. The Penguins need to win the tournament to clinch their first-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Cameron Morse hit Kaufman for the winning layup that barely beat the buzzer.

Morse finished with 34 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Kaufman had a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds — his third consecutive and sixth career double-double.

A 3-pointer by Sherron Dorsey-Walker and then a short jumper by Jalen Hayes gave Oakland (24-7) an 80-79 lead with 46 seconds left.

Morse missed a 3 on the other end but, after the ball went out of bounds off Youngstown State, Dorsey-Walker threw the inbound pass away and the Penguins took possession.

Morse missed a jumper, got his own offensive rebound and missed another before Hayes secured it for the Golden Grizzlies and was fouled with 11 seconds left.

After Hayes, a 71.5 percent free-throw shooter this season, missed the front end of the one-and-one, Morse rose up and, as the defense converged, hit Kaufman in the lane for the wide-open winner.