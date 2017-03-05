11 Youngstown students preparing for historic Civil Rights trip

Eleven high school students from Youngstown are just weeks away from a historic trip. They're heading down south to meet iconic leaders from the Civil Rights movement. The seven-day trip is part of Sojourn to the Past.

Students will also see Civil Rights sites like Selma and Birmingham.

While they’re on the trip, they have to come up with an action plan to bring back to Youngstown. One student says lessons from the civil rights movement still apply to today.

“People are still getting bullied and stuff like that — what color they are, what kind of race they are,” the student said. “It’s very mean for people to get bullied about their color.”

“You need to know history because history is bound to repeat itself,” said Jasmine Macklin of Youngstown Early College. “So if you lack the knowledge, you don’t know what’s going to happen. So it helps out.”

Students held a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Sunday for the trip.

They leave for the trip on March 31.

