2017 Champion Baseball Preview

Head Coach: Rick Yauger

2016 Record: 16-6

Key Returnees

Kyle Forrest, 3B/P (SR)

Lucas Nasonti, OF/IF/P (SR)

Michael Turner, C/SS/P (SR)

Aaron Williams, RF/P (SR)

Drake Batcho, OF/1B/P (JR)

A.J. Meyer, 1B/OF/P (JR)

Alex Knepper, OF/IF (SO)

Carter Mast, OF/IF (SO)

Andrew Russell, SS/P (SO)

Nolan Yartz, OF/IF (SO)

Strengths

With seven returning seniors, coach Yauger is very optimistic regarding his team’s chances in 2017. “We expect to be very competitive in league play,” says Yauger. “Our seniors provide good leadership and plenty of experience. Our pitching should be solid as we return our entire staff from last year. Our batting lineup has potential – #1 through #9 – with power and experience throughout.” Kent State commit Michael Turner has hit for a .487 average (58-119) over the past two seasons with 21 extra base hits and 57 RBIs to go along with 53 runs scored. Joining Turner will be his classmates Lucas Nasonti, Kyle Forrest and Aaron Williams. Nasonti batted .388 (26-67) with 17 RBIs and a team leading 12 stolen bases. Nasonti also contributed on the mound by tallying a 2.52 ERA in 25 innings (23 Ks). Forrest led the team with 3 saves and made 7 appearances in relief work as he compiled a 1.66 ERA in 12.2 innings (15 Ks, 3 BBs). Williams struck out 28 batters in 21 innings of work while accumulating 3 wins in 5 games pitched. A.J. Meyer and Drake Batcho both return after having strong sophomore seasons. Meyer hit .310 (13-42) while driving in 12 runs. Batcho batted .410 (25-61) with 10 extra base hits and 18 RBIs. On the hill, Batcho was special last Spring as he tossed 39 innings, collecting 50 strikeouts compared to just 7 walks, and a 1.26 ERA (5-1). Sophomore Andrew Russell will also be counted on to provide strong outings on the mound as well again. Russell pitched in 5 games last year, striking out 30 batters and only giving up 3 bases on balls in 15 1/3 innings. He finished the season with a 1.37 ERA.

Weaknesses

With the graduation of Jake Walters (.389 BA, 21 RBIs), Rem Rable (.345 BA, 22 Rs) and Cody Cykon (0.51 ERA, 2-0) – there will be a shift in the defensive alignment in 2017. “We have players making debuts at new positions,” notes Yauger, “but we’re working hard to make the transition a smooth one.”

2016 Leaders

Batting Average: Michael Turner – .452 (19-42)

On-Base Percentage: Drake Batcho – .656

Runs Scored: Rem Rable – 22*

Base Hits: Lucas Nasonti – 26

Doubles: Drake Batcho – 7

Triples: Michael Turner – 2

Homeruns: Drake Batcho – 2

Runs Batted In: Jake Walters – 21*

Stolen Bases: Rem Rable* & Lucas Nasonti – 12

Earned Run Average: Cody Cykon – 0.51 (13.2 IP)*

Wins: Drake Batcho – 5-1

Innings Pitched: Drake Batcho – 39.0

Strikeouts: Drake Batcho – 50

*-Graduated

2017 Schedule

Mar. 25 – at Columbus Academy, 11

Mar. 27 – Jefferson, 5

Mar. 28 – Girard, 5

May 30 – at Girard, 5

Apr. 3 – Newton Falls, 5

Apr. 4 – at Newton Falls, 5

Apr. 7 – at Poland, 5

Apr. 8 – at Lakewood, 11

Apr. 10 – at Campbell Memorial, 5

Apr. 11 – Campbell Memorial, 5

Apr. 15 – Chagrin Falls, 1

Apr. 17 – Brookfield, 5

Apr. 18 – at Brookfield, 5

Apr. 20 – at Struthers, 5

Apr. 21 – Ursuline, 5

Apr. 24 – at East, 5

Apr. 25 – East, 5

Apr. 26 – Western Reserve, 5

Apr. 27 – Copley, 5

May 1 – Liberty, 5

May 2 – at Liberty, 5

May 4 – Niles, 4

May 8 – LaBrae, 5

May 9 – at LaBrae, 5

May 11 – Lakeview, 5