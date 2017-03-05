97-year-old twins freeze to death after falling outside

One fell down outside a Rhode Island home and the other one fell while coming to the rescue

BARRINGTON, R.I. (AP) – Authorities say twin 97-year-old sisters apparently froze to death after falling down outside a Rhode Island home, one of them while coming to the rescue of the other.

Barrington Police say Jean Haley, of Barrington, and Martha Williams, of East Providence, died Saturday.

Police say the twins had returned to Haley’s home with their 89-year-old sister, who is also from Barrington, Friday night after they had dinner together. Some time after the younger sister left, Williams was going to her car. Police say she fell in the driveway.

When Haley went to call for help, authorities say, she tripped on a rug in her garage.

The sisters were found by a neighbor Saturday morning.

They were rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

