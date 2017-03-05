Columbiana’s Town Center nears its open; Local leaders excited

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana strives to have the small-town charm with the amenities of a bigger city.

The addition of Town Center at Firestone Farms is going to help. New stores are preparing to open as construction continues.

The new shopping and business project is a dream come true for the local chamber of commerce.

“Thrilled, to put it mildly,” said Ginny Perkins, Chamber of Commerce. “What an awesome privilege it is to have such a development in this point in time with the economy questionable — you know, on the rise. But we are very excited that they are out there.”

The complex is similar to Crocker Park and Legacy Village in the Cleveland area.

It is the largest commercial place being built between Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

Once completed, it’s expected to bring in plenty of new tourism into the area.

“Of course when you bring people in for Town Center, they are going to end up on the north side of Columbiana and then downtown,” said Lawrence Deidrick of Columbiana Tourism. “So it’s a win-win for the entire area.”

It’s hoped the economic growth will bring even more new businesses and attractions.

“What you see now is only a portion of what they are promising it will be,” Perkins said.

Developer Tom Mackall is a historian and wants to bring back the historical context of the city. That includes celebrating famous businessman Harvey Firestone by having a museum.

1930s architecture is prevalent all around Town Center. The city will push forward by honoring its roots.

“It’s not just another big development that is going to make money,” Perkins said. “It’s bearing out our history and informing the younger generation. It is making it cool — making history cool.”

More new stores are opening this spring.