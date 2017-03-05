Daniel “Dano” J. Larch Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian burial on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive in Boardman for Daniel J. Larch, 63, who passed away from cardiac arrest on Sunday, March 5, 2017 at Hospice House with his family by his side.

Dan was born May 11, 1953 in Youngstown, the son of the late Harry R. and Mary (Daigneau) Larch.

He graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1971 and was a lifelong area resident.

Dan worked for Ricoh in Youngstown as a copy repair man for over 30 years. He was loved and respected by all his customers in the Tri-County area. He previously worked at Commercial Shearing in Youngstown for 10 years.

Dan was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish where he was a Eucharistic Minister and coordinator of the 7:30 a.m. Sunday mass.

He was a member at several area gyms over the last 40 years where he enjoyed exercising but mostly enjoyed the comradery of his buddies and friends

Dan is survived by his daughter, Danielle M. (Zach) Taylor of Berkley, Michigan; his granddaughter, who he called “My Lily”, Liliana Noelle Taylor; his granddog, Lola; his “sweetie”, JoAnn Stolar of Boardman; his siblings, Larry R. (Cindy) Larch of Cortland, Lynda M. (Scott) Phillips of Bessemer, Pennsylvania, Kenneth M. Larch of Rockhill, South Carolina, Joyce E. (Earl) Berridge of Ocala, Florida, Marianne (Robert) Meshot and Debra J. (Albert) Pesa, both of Rockhill, South Carolina.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church on Thursday, March 9.

Dan always considered himself a simple man in that he enjoyed staying home where he could be with his family and take care of them. He had a love for pristine cars of which he owned many over the years and especially enjoyed riding his Harley.

Dan’s family would like to thank St. Elizabeth Health Center and Hospice House for the love, care and support that they gave to Dan and his family at this time.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, Ohio 44512 in memory of Dan.

Please visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to view this notice and send condolences to Dan’s family.

