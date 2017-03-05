Development continues for new historical Columbiana venue

The development of Town Center at Firestone Farms continues in Columbiana.

The shopping center will feature a boutique, a grill with a historical atmosphere, a museum about businessman Harvey Firestone and some other shops.

The design of the venue reflects the rich history of the town when Harvey Firestone was living there.

“He’s going to incorporate a museum out there and a sports grill that has the historical theme also, and he is planning entertainment venues. This is going to be an exciting place to be,” said Ginny Perkins from the Columbiana Chamber of Commerce.

Concerts, seasonal events and festivals will be held at Town Center, hopefully bringing new people to the Columbiana area.

