Diane M. Koches Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Diane M. Koches, 60, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Sunday. March 5, 2017 at Sharon Regional Health System.

Diane was born on December 5, 1956 to Samuel E. and Betty Lou (Edwards) Haywood in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Sharpsville High School class of 1974.

Diane worked in the Deli Department at D’Onofrios Food Center and previously at the former Shop & Save in Hermitage and Wave Restaurant in Sharon.

She was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ.

Diane liked caring for and riding horses. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards and visits from her friends Micki and Rosie. Most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her family. Diane felt her greatest accomplishment was raising three successful children who she loved dearly.

Diane is survived by her daughter, Samantha L. (George) LaCamera of Farrell, Pennsylvania; sons, George W. (Robyn) Koches, Jr. of Hawaii and Benjamin J. Koches of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; sisters, Sherry L. Funk of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Mary Ann (Rodney) Young of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; brothers, Ronald W. (Carol) Haywood of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, David E. Haywood of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, and Richard M. (Kelly) Haywood of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. Also surviving is granddaughter, Lily M. LaCamera and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by father, Samuel E. Haywood; mother, Betty Lou Haywood and brother, Samuel Timothy Haywood.

Per Diane’s request, no services will be held at this time.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.shermanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



