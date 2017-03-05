Donald J. Sypert Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Donald J. Sypert of Warren, Ohio entered into rest on Sunday, March 5, 2017, at 1:10 p.m., at St. Joseph’s Health Care Center in Warren, following brief illness. He was 82.

Donald was born the son of William C. and Mary (Rosta) Sypert on July 10, 1934 in Warren, Ohio and was a lifelong area resident.

He was an machine operator with the Packard Electric Corporation for 30 years in Warren and was a member of St. John Paul II Parish in Warren.

Donald faithfully served our country in the United States Air Force.

On November 9, 1957, Donald was united into marriage with the former, Patricia R. Sotkovsky and had shared 57 years together, until her passing March 10, 2014.

His memories will be remembered by those he leaves behind; sons, James M. Sypert of Evergreen, Colorado and Donald M. Sypert of Black Hawk, Colorado; daughter, Michelle M. Miller of Kirtland Hills, Ohio; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; two brothers; five sisters and one granddaughter.

Private Family Services will be held. There will be no visitation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.



