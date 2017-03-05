Family runs Mill Creek Distance Classic to pay tribute to late loved one

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Even the cold temperatures Sunday morning couldn’t keep runners away from the 28th annual Mill Creek Distance Classic.

Over 500 people signed up for the half-marathon and 5K races.

Race organizers said the weather is a challenge every year, but the course itself is also challenging.

“The middle section [of the route is] pretty darn hilly, so it’s great training and a challenge,” said Rick Hart, the race’s director.

The money raised from the race will sponsor a YSU distance runner for track and cross country.

For one family, the race is more than a way to exercise, it’s the one year anniversary since 27-year-old Brittany Szwedko was hit and killed by a drunk driver.

Brittany was training for the race when she was hit, but her family continues to run to keep her memory alive and to feel connected to her.

“I just feel her presence when I’m running and I try when I run a 5K to wear something of hers,” said Brittany’s mother, Mary Kay Szwedko.

Mary Kay wore Brittany’s sparkly scarf around her neck as she ran Sunday’s race.

“It’s been challenging, it’s been tough. We’ve been going to court every month, the trial is May 15,” she said. “We just want justice served.”

Police say Russell Lauer III is the man who hit and killed Brittany. He is facing many charges including vehicular homicide.

The Szwedko family says it’s heartbreaking to be in court every month and have to see the man who took Brittany’s life.

“It’s very hard to see him right there with no remorse or no regret in his face, it’s really hard,” Mary Kay said.

It’s been a long year without their daughter and sister, but running is one way that keeps them going.

With Brittany on her mind the entire time, her sister Jayna Szwedko won first place in the 5K.

“These past couple of weeks kind of just reminded me of what happened last year, but I know she’s always with me and no matter how bad things get she’s always looking out for me,” Janya said.

The Szwedkos are hosting a 5K this September, called the “Brittany Szwedko Memorial 5K Run and Dog Walk,” because Brittany also loved animals.