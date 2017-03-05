Francis “Gene” Eugene Wildman, Jr. Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio – Francis “Gene” Eugene Wildman, Jr., age 79, passed away Sunday, March 5 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Gene was born May 17, 1937 in Warren to the late Francis E. and Josephine E. Wildman.

He was a 1955 graduate of Bristol High School.

Gene was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy serving with the Seabees.

Gene was a faithful and active member of North Bristol Christian Church where he served as a Deacon and Trustee.

He enjoyed farming and was a farmer his entire life.

Gene retired from Copperweld Steel as a Firebrick layer after 44 years of employment.

Gene is survived by his wife of 56 years, Susan (Sue) Wildman; his daughters, Gena (Bill) Robertson and Rhoda (Jim, Jr.) Starkey; two grandchildren, Corey (Holly) Robertson and Kylie Robertson; great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Robertson; sister, Joan Everett; brother, Gordon (Nioma) Wildman; many sisters and brothers-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Gene is preceded in death by his son, Francis E. Wildman, III.; daughter, JoEllen Wildman; sisters, Joyce E. Wildman, RoseMarie Wyatt and Diane Wildman and several sisters-in law and brothers-in-law.

Friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High St. in Cortland.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 9 at North Bristol Christian Church, Pastor Dale Briggs Officiant.

Interment in Sager Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the North Bristol Christian Church General Fund.

Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with Gene’s family.



