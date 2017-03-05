Fundraising dinner for Sharpsville murder victim’s family sells out

Saturday, Amanda Downs' friends held a spaghetti dinner in her honor; Downs was killed on New Years Eve

It has been three months since a Sharpsville mother was killed in an apartment on New Years Eve. Saturday, Amanda Downs' friends held a spaghetti dinner in her honor.


SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – It has been three months since a Sharpsville mother was killed in an apartment on New Years Eve.

Saturday, Amanda Downs’ friends held a spaghetti dinner in her honor.

It took place at the Sons of Italy in Sharon — and the event sold out. Proceeds from the dinner went directly to Downs’ family and her two daughters.

Reporter Lindsey Watson talked one-on-one with Downs’ family and friends a few weeks ago. They are overwhelmed by all the support the community has shown them.

“Phil and Lisa [Pickard] (Downs’ parents) just went through the worst time with everything that happened,” Adrian Carroll, the event’s organizer, said Saturday. “We didn’t want them stressed out with the financial burden of everything.

“The community was already coming to me asking how they could help, so it just seemed like the right thing to do at the time. And we’re just so thankful for everyone that turned out.”

Downs’ friends say they will continue to raise awareness about domestic violence.

