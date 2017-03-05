Gloria A. Keever Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Gloria A. Keever, 69, of Austintown, died on Sunday, March 5, 2017 at Hospice House in Poland Ohio, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Gloria was born on May 2, 1947, in Cleveland, a daughter of the late, Chester H. and Florence I. (Goska) Rutledge.

Gloria graduated from Lakewood High School in 1965 and went on to receive her Associate Degree in Business.

She worked at Fay Industries, located in Strongsville, as an outside sales representative for over 25 years; forming bonds with her customers that would lead to life time friendships.

Gloria had a heart of gold, donating each month to local animal shelters, Wounded Warrior Project, local police charities and she even sponsored whole platoons who were deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

She leaves behind her only son, Joseph C. and Hannah Keever, of Canfield; two granddaughters, Breanna Keever of Massillon and Alyssa Keever of Canfield and two sisters, Florence Ruthledge, of Cortland and Diana Griggs, of Michigan.

Gloria is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Thomas Ruthledge.

Family and friends may call Thursday, March 9, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown, 5797 Mahoning Ave.

Services will begin at Noon with Pastor Nicholas Dejacimo celebrating Gloria’s life.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air March 7 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.