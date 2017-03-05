Guentzel, Sheary cap rally as Penguins edge Sabres 4-3

The Sabres led by three after the first period

WILL GRAVES Associated Press Published:
Pittsburgh Penguins Hockey - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary scored 50 seconds apart late in the third period to cap a furious rally by the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.

The Sabres led by three after the first period, but Pittsburgh ramped up the pressure to win its second straight and move into sole possession of second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for the Penguins. Justin Schultz added a goal and two assists. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped all 28 shots he faced after replacing Matt Murray to start the second period.

Jack Eichel scored to extend his points streak to an NHL-best 10 games. Ryan O’Reilly scored in his third straight game and Brian Gionta picked up his 14th of the season, but the Sabres crumpled late. Anders Nilsson finished with 41 saves, but the Sabres saw their flickering playoff hopes take another hit.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s