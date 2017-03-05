John Uhlar Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Wednesday, at 12:00 Noon at the Wasko Funeral Home, with the Rev. Michael Farynets officiating, for John Uhlar, a lifelong resident of Campbell, who passed away Sunday, March 5.

He was the son of Joseph and Mary Karas Uhlar.

John graduated in 1949 from Campbell Memorial High School.

He joined the Merchant Marines in 1950, and joined the U.S. Army in 1952. John served in the Korean War and was discharged in 1954 as a corporal.

He worked for LTV for 33 years, and retired in 1983, as a seamless pipe inspector.

John was like the “Energizer Bunny,” always on the go until finally his battery ran out. He really loved life and was a fan of all sports. John enjoyed sandlot baseball and he loved the Class B League. He attended all of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers games and all of the Youngstown State University football, basketball and baseball games. He used to walk five or six miles a day and he was an avid gardener.

He faithfully took care of his parents’ and siblings’ graves by planting flowers and keeping them maintained all summer.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Uhlar; sisters, Mary Stanislav, Ann Friedman and Helen Kraynak and his brothers, Mike and Andrew Uhlar and Joseph Uhlar.

He leaves 11 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He also leaves his special friend and caregiver, Richard Wainwright.

The Uhlar family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, March 8 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, prior to the Noon funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated by St. Jude Cancer Research Center and Cleveland Clinic Cancer Research Center.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to view this obituary and send John’s family condolences.



