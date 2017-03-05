Local abused pup boards flight for new home with Pitt rescue team

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – One special passenger boarded the flight of a lifetime at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team picked up their 5,000th furry passenger — a rescue dog named Santana, who was saved from an abusive situation by the Trumbull County Animal Cruelty Task Force last summer.

The PAART took Mr. Santana to his new home.

“I just want him to be laying on the couch somewhere, just enjoying life like he deserves,” said Greg Miller of Trumbull County Animal Cruelty Task Force.

Santana was rescued by the Trumbull County Task Force last summer. This is a picture of him malnourished when he was found. Santana was rescued by the Trumbull County Task Force last summer. He was found with this bowl of water that was left out so long, it turned green.

Santana touched down in Pittsburgh this afternoon. He was then taken to South Hills Pet Rescue & Rehabilitation Resort in South Park, Pa., where they’ll find him a home.

Pictures of when Santana was found last summer show him emaciated, covered with sores. He also had a bowl that had been out so long, the water inside it had turned green.

But after plenty of medicine, food and love, Santana is in tip-top shape and ready for a new home.

The pilots say they’re honored to fly Santana — as well as all of their four-legged passengers — to their happily-ever-after destination.

“We’re in,” said Jonathan Plesset of Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue. “Five thousand, 10,000 or 100,000 — we’ll keep flying until we can try to save them all.”

Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue has been flying four-legged friends out of dangerous situations for the past five years.