Missing Trumbull Co. man’s van found in Erie; Search continues

91-year-old John Peters' van was found Wednesday, but not reported properly; He went missing Tuesday

By Published: Updated:
John Peters, missing adult male from Trumbull County

ERIE, Pa. (WKBN) – The van belonging to 91-year-old John Peters — a Trumbull County man who went missing Tuesday — was found Wednesday on the Presque Isle Bay in Erie, Pa.

On Sunday, Erie police, local scuba teams and water rescue boats spent the afternoon searching for Peters, who has dementia.

He still hasn’t been found.

Police say the van and Peters’ information was not entered into a national police information network when it was first discovered on Wednesday. They sent a registered letter to the vehicle owners, but did not make the connection with Ohio authorities for a missing man until Sunday.

Authorities say his van — a blue 2006 Dodge Caravan, license plate JP6040 — was found parked next to a small bar in the area. CBS affiliate in Erie (WSEE) reports that Erie police also towed the van from the Presque Isle Bay on March 1 after it was found with its wheels off the edge of the pier by Rum Runners bar.

Peters was last seen in Orwell on Tuesday wearing green Dickies clothing.

If you see him or have any more information, you’re asked to call 911 or the Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171.

John Peters, of Farmdale, was last seen driving a 2006 blue Dodge Caravan.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s