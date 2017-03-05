Missing Trumbull Co. man’s van found in Erie; Search continues

ERIE, Pa. (WKBN) – The van belonging to 91-year-old John Peters — a Trumbull County man who went missing Tuesday — was found Wednesday on the Presque Isle Bay in Erie, Pa.

On Sunday, Erie police, local scuba teams and water rescue boats spent the afternoon searching for Peters, who has dementia.

He still hasn’t been found.

Police say the van and Peters’ information was not entered into a national police information network when it was first discovered on Wednesday. They sent a registered letter to the vehicle owners, but did not make the connection with Ohio authorities for a missing man until Sunday.

Authorities say his van — a blue 2006 Dodge Caravan, license plate JP6040 — was found parked next to a small bar in the area. CBS affiliate in Erie (WSEE) reports that Erie police also towed the van from the Presque Isle Bay on March 1 after it was found with its wheels off the edge of the pier by Rum Runners bar.

Peters was last seen in Orwell on Tuesday wearing green Dickies clothing.

If you see him or have any more information, you’re asked to call 911 or the Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171.