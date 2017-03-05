Rhoda Phay Nulf Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Rhoda Phay Nulf, 72, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 5:35 p.m. at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born July 28, 1944 in Columbiana, the daughter of the late Hugh and Rhoda (Russell) Smith.

She was a graduate of East Palestine High School and a homemaker.

Phay is survived by two sons, James P. Nulf of Panama City, Florida and Jeffrey D. Nulf of East Palestine; a daughter, Robin L. Ullrich of Manassas, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Brooke, Brandon, Blair, Logan, Loren, Lindsay and Landen and one great-grandchild, Kaden. She also leaves three sisters, Sandy, Sue and Kim.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David and a sister, Luray.

Following Phay’s request, no services will be observed at this time.

Funeral arrangements handled by Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.



