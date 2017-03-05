Richard “Ric” Lee Ayers Obituary

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 9, at 12:00 p.m. at Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Richard Lee Ayers, 72, of New Middletown who died Sunday morning, March 5 at his residence.

Ric was born May 19, 1944, in Youngstown a son of the late Howard and Matilda Miller Ayers.

He graduated from Boardman High School and joined the United States Navy. Ric served on the USS Lookout. After being discharged from the Navy, he began his career as a steelworker at Youngstown Sheet & Tube, working as a rigger until the plant shut down. After receiving a classification from Welding School, he sold shoes at the mall until he was able to get a job with Cold Metal Products as a millwright.

Ric was a member of the Wick Lodge #481 F&M, a member of the Aut Mori Grotto, Order of DeMolay. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and also a member of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Youngstown. Ric also belonged to the American Legion MV Post 15, was a Charter member of the Springfield Township Optimist Club, formed SOAR Chapter 1-12 CMP for retired steelworkers and became the first president. Ric also served three years on the Board of Directors of the Renal Group and worked with various committees. Ric was past president of the bowling league and a golf team. He also was editor of the Retirees Report newsletter.

Ric will be sorely missed by all of his Canfield Fair “family”, where he spent 11 days each year, since 1984, at the fair campgrounds with his wife. They enjoyed this annual “vacation” and would not miss it for the world.

Ric leaves his wife, Patricia Ann Kosek Raub Ayers, whom he married August 11, 1984; a daughter, Carol (Dan) Burtner; two sons, Richard and Matthew (Wanda) Ayers; stepchildren, George (Betsy) Raub, Cathi (Sean) Carney, Melissa (Jerry) Wollman and Damon Raub; a sister, Rowena Bielich; grandchildren, Sara and David (Mystria) Pasky, William Kachelries, Joshua (Cora), Victoria, Nicole, Danielle, Zachary, Laura and Timothy Ayers, Denise Raub, Miranda, Liam, Jack and Finnegan Carney, Aaron, Aidan and Austin Wollman; great-grandchildren, Emerald Page, Kyle and Evan Pasky and LeAunna and Kelsey Kachelries.

Friends may call Thursday morning, March 9 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes in Ric’s name be made on behalf of the family to assist with funeral expenses.



