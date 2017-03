Related Coverage Spots still open to run 28th annual Mill Creek Distance Classic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The following roads will be closed Sunday to all cyclists and vehicular traffic from 6:30 a.m. until noon.

The closures are for the safety of the runners in the 28th annual Mill Creek Distance Classic.

Road closures:

New Cross Drive

Bears Den Drive

Cross Drive

West Drive

Memorial Hill Drive

West Glacier Drive

Robinson Hill Drive

West Cohasset Drive

High Drive

Chestnut Hill Drive

East Park Drive

Valley Drive

East Glacier Drive

.