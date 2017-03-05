Storm Team 27: A sunny Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

After a cold star this morning we will jump above freezing into the afternoon with sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s. Clouds will build in Sunday night and the chance for rain will return by the start of our Monday morning commute. Temperatures will be above average for the first half of the week with highs in the mid to upper 50s. After a rainy Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday are looking dry. High temperatures the second half of the week will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 43

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy.

Low: 34

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 53

Tuesday: Rain showers likely. Chance thunderstorm (80%)

High: 60 Low: 49

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 46 Low: 35

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 45 Low: 29

Friday: Mainly cloudy. Chance for rain. Chance snow early. (40%)

High: 49 Low: 31

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 47 Low: 34

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 50 Low: 30

