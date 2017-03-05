Storm Team 27: Slight chance for rain Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:
After a cold start this morning we will jump above freezing into the afternoon with sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s. Clouds will build in Sunday night. The chance for a rain shower or two will return on Monday. A better chance for rain will move in late Monday night into the day on Tuesday. A rumble of thunder is possible too. Temperatures will be above average for the first half of the week with highs in the mid to upper 50s. After a rainy Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are looking dry. High temperatures the second half of the week will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Forecast
Sunday night: Increasing Clouds.
Low: 34
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)
High: 53
Monday night: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
Low: 48
Tuesday: Cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)
High: 59
Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 46 Low: 35
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 45 Low: 27
Friday: Mainly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (40%)
High: 46 Low: 30
Saturday: Mainly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (40%)
High: 42 Low: 32
Sunday: Mainly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (30%)
High: 47 Low: 31
