Storm Team 27: Slight chance for rain Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

After a cold start this morning we will jump above freezing into the afternoon with sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s. Clouds will build in Sunday night. The chance for a rain shower or two will return on Monday. A better chance for rain will move in late Monday night into the day on Tuesday. A rumble of thunder is possible too. Temperatures will be above average for the first half of the week with highs in the mid to upper 50s. After a rainy Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are looking dry. High temperatures the second half of the week will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Forecast

Sunday night: Increasing Clouds.

Low: 34

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 53

Monday night: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

Low: 48

Tuesday: Cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)

High: 59

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 46 Low: 35

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 45 Low: 27

Friday: Mainly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (40%)

High: 46 Low: 30

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (40%)

High: 42 Low: 32

Sunday: Mainly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (30%)

High: 47 Low: 31

