Storm Team 27: Slight chance for rain Monday

After a cold start this morning we will jump above freezing into the afternoon with sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s. Clouds will build in Sunday night. The chance for a rain shower or two will return on Monday. A better chance for rain will move in late Monday night into the day on Tuesday. A rumble of thunder is possible too. Temperatures will be above average for the first half of the week with highs in the mid to upper 50s. After a rainy Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are looking dry. High temperatures the second half of the week will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday night:   Increasing Clouds.
Low:   34

Monday:   Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)
High:   53

Monday night:  Mostly Cloudy.  Scattered rain showers. (60%)
Low:   48

Tuesday:   Cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)
High:   59

Wednesday:   Mostly sunny.
High:   46    Low:   35

Thursday:  Mostly sunny.
High:   45    Low:   27

Friday:   Mainly cloudy.  Chance for rain and snow showers.  (40%)
High:   46    Low:  30

Saturday:  Mainly cloudy.  Chance for rain and snow showers.  (40%)
High:   42   Low:   32

Sunday:   Mainly cloudy.  Chance for rain and snow showers.  (30%)
High:   47   Low:   31

