Theresa E. Barone Obituary

March 5, 2017 Obituary

MyValleyTributes staff Published: Updated:
Obit Image Generic

STRUTHERS, Ohio – Theresa E. Barone passed away Sunday, March 5, 2017.

Calling hours will be held Friday, March 10, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.


Order Flowers Here