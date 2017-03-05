What to know if you maintain deposits at upcoming merger banks

Related Coverage Premier Bank to merge with parent co. of Home Savings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With the upcoming merger between Home Savings and Loan and Premier Bank and Trust, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation wants to remind those who maintain deposits with either bank of a few rules.

The current basic FDIC insurance amount is $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank.

With the merger, Home Savings and Premier Bank will become one bank for the purposes of calculating limits on deposit insurance.

However, the FDIC has a special rule that says when two banks merge, a customer’s deposits are considered to be separately insured for a grace period of at least six months from the acquisition date (Jan. 31, 2017) and possibly longer for certificates of deposits.

Visit the FDIC’s website for further information on FDIC coverage.