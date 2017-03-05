YSU standout Derek Rivers impresses at NFL Combine

YSU's all-time sack leader ran a 4.61-second 40-yard dash time

Published:
YSU's Derek Rivers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State defensive end standout Derek Rivers had quite a day at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Sunday.

Rivers, the Penguins’ all-time sack leader, ran a 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash — fourth best among defensive lineman and just faster than projected top-five pick Myles Garrett.

Rivers also preformed well in the agility drills, posting a 6.94-second time in the three-cone drill. He was also fourth in the bench press.

Rivers said showing off his strength is something he wanted to do this weekend.

“A lot of teams told me to play with more power, so that is something I knew coming in here I was going to have to do,” Rivers said. “Like I said, you have to get better each and every day.

“I am a pass rusher — pass rusher first — but I am also stout on the run, I can set the edge and my versatility helps me be in there and cover. I tried to show a little of that in the Senior Bowl, so I am able to cover and able to stand up with two feet and be very balanced.”

Rivers’ teammate and best friend Avery Moss also participated, posting a 4.79 40-yard dash time — about middle of the pack for defensive lineman.

Moss only posted 14 reps in the bench press, the least by a defensive lineman.

The NFL Draft begins on April 27.

