2017 Boardman Baseball Preview

The Spartans meet South Range on March 25.

Boardman Spartans High School Baseball - Boardman, Ohio

Head Coach: Joe Gabriel, 4th season (38-46)
2016 Record: 16-12 (8-2)

Key Returnees
Jared Jay, P (SR)
Nick Stamp, 1B (SR)
Coleman Stauffer, C-P (SR)
Gavin Strines, CF (SR)
Luke Cardillo, OF (JR)
Alex Cardona, IF-P (JR)
Evan Knaus, C-3B (JR)
Mike Melewski, IF (JR)
Dom Stilliana, OF (JR)

Strengths
A strength of the team is the pitching staff once again – the Spartans return three of their four starters from a year ago in Jared Jay (1.38 ERA, 4-1, 29 Ks), Alex Cardona (4.14 ERA, 14 Ks) and Coleman Stauffer (1.64 ERA, 2-2). Boardman also welcomes back over half of their starting lineup including a trio of senior bats – Nick Stamp (.227 BA, 7 2Bs, 16 RBIs), Gaven Strines (.316 BA, 5 2BS, 18 RBIs) and Stauffer (.388 BA, 5 2Bs, .479 OBP).

Weaknesses
With Alex Cardona and Coleman Stauffer each taking on more of a workload on the hill, the Spartans are seeking consistency up the middle from Evan Knaus, Mike Melewski, and Travis Harvey. With the graduation of Lou Cardona (YSU) – Boardman hopes to fill the three-hole in the lineup – while also replacing the void that’s left with their top starter, Hudson Widrig (Lakeland Junior College), who graduated last Spring.

2016 Leaders
Batting Average: Coleman Stauffer – .388 (31-80)
On-Base Percentage: Coleman Stauffer – .479
Runs Scored: Drew Wagner – 22*
Base Hits: Lou Cardona – 33*
Doubles: Lou Cardona – 9*
Triples: Luke Cardillo – 2
Runs Batted In: Gavin Strines – 18
Stolen Bases: Drew Wagner – 5*

Earned Run Average: Hudson Widrig – 0.52 (53.1 IP)*
Wins: Hudson Widrig – 6-2*
Innings Pitched: Hudson Widrig – 53.1*
Strikeouts: Hudson Widrig – 34*
Saves: Sam Varga – 3*
*-Graduated

2017 Schedule
Mar. 25 – at South Range, 5
Mar. 27 – Massillon, 5
Mar. 29 – Fitch, 5
Mar. 30 – at Fitch, 5
Apr. 1 – at Hoban, 12
Apr. 3 – at Howland, 5
Apr. 4 – Howland, 5
Apr. 6 – Niles, 5
Apr. 17 – Toronto, 5:30
Apr. 18 – Hubbard, 5
Apr. 20 – Steubenville, 5
Apr. 21 – Perry, 5
Apr. 22 – at Crestview, 11
Apr. 24 – Harding, 5
Apr. 25 – at Harding, 5
Apr. 28 – at Hoover, 5
Apr. 29 – at NDCL, 11
May 1 – at Poland, 5
May 2 – Poland, 5
May 4 – at Steubenville, 5
May 5 – Hoban, 5
May 8 – at Canfield, 5
May 9 – Canfield, 5

