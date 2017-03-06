2017 Boardman Baseball Preview

Head Coach: Joe Gabriel, 4th season (38-46)

2016 Record: 16-12 (8-2)

Key Returnees

Jared Jay, P (SR)

Nick Stamp, 1B (SR)

Coleman Stauffer, C-P (SR)

Gavin Strines, CF (SR)

Luke Cardillo, OF (JR)

Alex Cardona, IF-P (JR)

Evan Knaus, C-3B (JR)

Mike Melewski, IF (JR)

Dom Stilliana, OF (JR)

Strengths

A strength of the team is the pitching staff once again – the Spartans return three of their four starters from a year ago in Jared Jay (1.38 ERA, 4-1, 29 Ks), Alex Cardona (4.14 ERA, 14 Ks) and Coleman Stauffer (1.64 ERA, 2-2). Boardman also welcomes back over half of their starting lineup including a trio of senior bats – Nick Stamp (.227 BA, 7 2Bs, 16 RBIs), Gaven Strines (.316 BA, 5 2BS, 18 RBIs) and Stauffer (.388 BA, 5 2Bs, .479 OBP).

Weaknesses

With Alex Cardona and Coleman Stauffer each taking on more of a workload on the hill, the Spartans are seeking consistency up the middle from Evan Knaus, Mike Melewski, and Travis Harvey. With the graduation of Lou Cardona (YSU) – Boardman hopes to fill the three-hole in the lineup – while also replacing the void that’s left with their top starter, Hudson Widrig (Lakeland Junior College), who graduated last Spring.

2016 Leaders

Batting Average: Coleman Stauffer – .388 (31-80)

On-Base Percentage: Coleman Stauffer – .479

Runs Scored: Drew Wagner – 22*

Base Hits: Lou Cardona – 33*

Doubles: Lou Cardona – 9*

Triples: Luke Cardillo – 2

Runs Batted In: Gavin Strines – 18

Stolen Bases: Drew Wagner – 5*

Earned Run Average: Hudson Widrig – 0.52 (53.1 IP)*

Wins: Hudson Widrig – 6-2*

Innings Pitched: Hudson Widrig – 53.1*

Strikeouts: Hudson Widrig – 34*

Saves: Sam Varga – 3*

*-Graduated

2017 Schedule

Mar. 25 – at South Range, 5

Mar. 27 – Massillon, 5

Mar. 29 – Fitch, 5

Mar. 30 – at Fitch, 5

Apr. 1 – at Hoban, 12

Apr. 3 – at Howland, 5

Apr. 4 – Howland, 5

Apr. 6 – Niles, 5

Apr. 17 – Toronto, 5:30

Apr. 18 – Hubbard, 5

Apr. 20 – Steubenville, 5

Apr. 21 – Perry, 5

Apr. 22 – at Crestview, 11

Apr. 24 – Harding, 5

Apr. 25 – at Harding, 5

Apr. 28 – at Hoover, 5

Apr. 29 – at NDCL, 11

May 1 – at Poland, 5

May 2 – Poland, 5

May 4 – at Steubenville, 5

May 5 – Hoban, 5

May 8 – at Canfield, 5

May 9 – Canfield, 5