33 local teams looking to advance this week in the H.S. basketball tournament

Three area girls high school basketball teams advance to the Regionals here in Ohio this week, while 17 boys teams vie for a District title. The PIAA State Tournament also begins with 13 local teams from Western Pennsylvania still in contention.

The complete schedule for this week’s tournament action is listed below:

Monday – 3/6/17

BOYS – D3 Springfield vs. Aquinas – 7pm at Salem

BOYS – D3 LaBrae vs. Berkshire – 7pm at Warren Harding

BOYS – D4 Valley Christian vs. Southern – 7pm at Struthers

BOYS – D4 Cornerstone vs. Maplewood – 7pm at Grand Valley

Tuesday – 3/7/17

BOYS – D3 South Range vs. CantonCC – 7pm at Salem

BOYS – D3 Champion vs. Garfield – 7pm at Warren Harding

BOYS – D4 Sebring vs. McDonald – 7pm at Struthers

BOYS – D4 Bristol vs. Warren JFK – 7pm at Grand Valley

Wednesday – 3/8/17

GIRLS – D2 West Branch vs. Padua Franciscan – 8pm at Barberton (Regionals)

GIRLS – D3 Ursuline vs. Garfield – 8pm at Cuyahoga Falls (Regionals)

BOYS – D1 Warren Harding vs. Akron Ellet – 7pm at Alliance

BOYS – D2 Poland vs. Salem – 7pm at Boardman

Thursday – 3/9/17

GIRLS – D4 Jackson Milton vs. Dalton – 8pm at Perry (Regionals)

BOYS – D1 Boardman vs. Lake – 7pm at Alliance

BOYS – D2 Ursuline vs. Girard – 7pm at Boardman

Friday – 3/10/17

GIRLS – 2A Reynolds vs. Sacred Heart – 6pm at Farrell

GIRLS – 2A West Middlesex vs. Washington – 7:30pm at Farrell

BOYS – D3 South Range/CantonCC vs. Springfield/Aquinas – 7pm at Salem (District Finals)

BOYS – D3 LaBrae/Berkshire vs. Champion/Garfield – 7pm at Warren Harding (District Finals)

BOYS – D4 McDonald/Sebring vs. Valley/Southern – 7pm at Struthers (District Finals)

BOYS – D4 Bristol/Warren JFK vs. Cornerstone/Maplewood – 7pm at Grand Valley (District Finals)

BOYS – 1A Kennedy Catholic vs. Otto-Eldred – 6pm at Sharon

BOYS – 3A Greenville vs. Seton LaSalle – 7:30pm at Sharon

Saturday – 3/11/17

GIRLS – D2 West BranchPadua vs. Perry/Hathaway – 7pm at Barberton (Regional Finals)

GIRLS – D3 Ursuline/Garfield vs. Chippewa/Gilmour – 1:30pm at Cuyahoga Falls (Regional Finals)

GIRLS – D4 Jackson Milton/Dalton vs. Hiland/Cornerstone – 7:30pm at Perry (Regional Finals)

GIRLS – 1A Kennedy Catholic vs. Williamsburg – 3pm at Sharon

GIRLS – 1A Farrell vs. Cornell – 4:30pm at Peters Township

GIRLS – 3A Neshannock vs. Everett – 4:30pm at Butler

GIRLS – 5A Hickory vs. Chartiers Valley – 6pm at Peters Township

BOYS – D1 Warren Harding/Ellet vs. Boardman/Lake – 7pm at Alliance (District Finals)

BOYS – D2 Poland/Salem vs. Girard/Ursuline – 4pm at Boardman (District Finals)

BOYS – 2A West Middlesex vs. GreensburgCC – 4:30pm at Sharon

BOYS – 2A Wilmington vs. Chartiers Houston – 6pm at Sharon

BOYS – 4A Grove City vs. Central Valley – 4:30pm at Slippery Rock

BOYS – 4A New Castle vs. Sharon – 3pm at Butler