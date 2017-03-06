5 Youngstown businesses charged with underage alcohol sales

Officers conducted alcohol compliance checks at nine Youngstown-area businesses on Friday using underage informants

By Published:
beer, bar. Aug 22, 2015

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Five Youngstown-area businesses were charged with selling alcohol to underage people, according to the Ohio Investigative Unit.

Officers with OIU and the Youngstown Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks on Friday using underage informants. Investigators said of the nine businesses checked, five were not compliant.

Agents charged furnishing beer to a person under 21 and sale of beer to a person under 21 to the following liquor permits:

  • Five Waters, Inc., also known as Schenley Carry Out, 2725 Mahoning Avenue
  • Franco and Lucky, LLC., also known as Belmont Food Mart, 911 Belmont Avenue
  • Bombay Dream, LLC., also known as South Avenue Gas Mart, 2325 South Avenue
  • Joann Farber, also known as Casaloma Gardens, 2843 Mahoning Avenue
  • O’Donald’s Downtown, LLC., 122 West Federal Street

Youngstown Police Department charged the following people with sale and/or furnishing beer to a person under 21:

  • Ketankumar Patel, 31, of Austintown
  • Praveen Gadamsetti, 26, of Youngstown
  • Surender Singh, 50, of Poland
  • Cynthia Piedra, 52, of Boardman
  • Adam Justice, 23, of Youngstown

The five defendants were scheduled to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court on Monday morning.

The administrative case will be presented to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission at a later date. Possible administrative penalties include fines, suspensions, or a revocation of the liquor permit.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s