Adele confirms marriage to partner Simon Konecki

By Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2013 file photo, singer Adele arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Adele's new album "25" has sold more than 2.3 million copies in the United States during its first three days on the market, a stunning number for a music industry that has seen sales steadily fall in the digital era. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2013 file photo, singer Adele arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Adele's new album "25" has sold more than 2.3 million copies in the United States during its first three days on the market, a stunning number for a music industry that has seen sales steadily fall in the digital era. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)

(AP)Adele has officially announced she and longtime partner Simon Konecki are married, weeks after hinting at a wedding.

Adele casually dropped the news while chatting with the audience at her show in Brisbane, Australia, on Saturday. She was discussing her song, “Someone Like You,” which describes her feelings following a breakup. She told the crowd that she’s “addicted” to the “feeling when you first fall for someone.” She says she can’t have that feeling because she’s “married now.”

The announcement follows Adele’s thanking of her “husband” following her big win at last month’s Grammy awards.

Adele and Konecki have a 4-year-old son.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s