Albert P. Butch, Jr. Obituary

EDINBURG, Pennsylvania – Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. for Albert P. Butch, Jr., who passed away on Monday, March 6, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Albert was born on April 25, 1941in Edinburg, son of the late Albert P. and Mary (Soich) Butch, Sr.

Albert worked as a bus driver for the Lowellville Schools and enjoyed farming and camping.

Albert is survived by three sons, Charles (Anne) Butch of Coitsville, Albert (Susan) Butch of Edinburg, Pennsylvania and Douglas (Rose) Butch of Lowellville; two brothers, Ronald Butch of Edinburg and Edmund Butch of Newburgh, Indiana and his grandchildren, Jordan, Brandon, Mason, Travis, Nicholas and Noah.

In addition to his parents, Albert was preceded in death by his wife, Gayle (Hoffman) Butch whom he married September 7, 1962, she died August 23, 2014 and two brothers, Charles and Frank Butch.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 11, 2017, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers, Ohio.

Burial will take place in the Lowellville Cemetery.

In place of flowers, the family has asked any monetary donations be given to the funeral home in Albert’s name.



