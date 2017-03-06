Aquinas ends Springfield’s tourney run

Springfield Tigers High School Basketball

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – St. Thomas Aquinas ended Springfield’s tournament run with a 63-46 victory in the Division III Boys District Semifinals Monday night at Salem High School.

Logan Newman led all scorers with a game-high 23 points for Aquinas. Jaret Knox added 13 points, while Andrew Duplin chipped in with 10.

The Tigers placed two players in double-figures. Jake Ford finished with 16 points, while Brandon Walter added 15 in the season finale.

Springfield ends the season with a record of 16-9.

St. Thomas Aquinas improves to 15-11 on the season.  The Knights advance to face the winner of South Range/Canton Central Catholic in the Division III District Finals Friday at 7PM at Salem High School.

