Are you ready for severe weather season?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Severe weather season is just around the corner and now is the time to check how you are receiving weather alerts.

Severe weather can happen at any time day or night. Getting weather alerts and knowing what to do when it happens is imperative.

When a tornado warning is issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) sirens will go off, but those sirens are meant as an outdoor warning system.

Warnings and alerts in your home are important, too. A weather alert radio will notify you when the NWS issues an alert. There are also a variety of apps for your smartphone that will alert you to severe weather. Whatever alert option you choose, make sure it is loud.

“You’re sleeping so you might not hear it. If you have an alert on your phone it will sound your phone and wake up. A weather alert radio will activate during the night if there is weather approaching,” said Dennis O’Hara, director of Mahoning County EMA.

If you don’t have a smartphone, there is a service called Code Red that will call you on a landline or cell phone to deliver weather alerts.

