Brawl between sisters ends in man getting stabbed in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fight among sisters on the city’s south side ended with a man going to the hospital with a stab wound.

Police were called about 10:30 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 600 block of Ferndale Ave. on reports of a right.

When officers arrived,  they found a woman on the floor who appeared dazed and was complaining that her head hurt.

According to witnesses, a fight broke out between three sisters and a male at the house intervened, striking all three sisters, according to a police report.

The male and another woman left the house but returned to retrieve their cell phones. As the male was leaving, he said that one of the sisters, identified as 19-year-old Breiash Franklin Floyd, stabbed him in the hand and arm.

The male drove to the hospital where he was treated for a cut to his finger and a puncture wound to his arm.

Franklin-Floyd was charged with felonious assault.

There was no indication in the police report as to charges against the male for striking the women.

