Campbell Memorial Boys’ Final Basketball Stats

Memorial registered back-to-back wins at the end of December over Liberty and Ridge.

Campbell Red Devils High School Basketball - Campbell, Ohio

2016-17 Campbell Memorial Boys’ Basketball Stats
Head Coach: Nick Canterino
Record: 3-20 (2-10), 7th place in AAC Blue Tier

Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 44.1
Scoring Defense: 58.5
Field Goal Percentage: 35.1%
Three Point Percentage: 25.5%
Free Throw Percentage: 53.3%
Rebounding: 31.0
Turnovers: 22.0

Individual Stats
Scoring
Trey Edwards (JR) – 8.6 (198)
Raysean Hicks (SO) – 7.9 (173)
Darion Jones (JR) – 6.9 (158)
Te’Qwon Muhammad (JR) – 4.7 (108)
Jose Troncoso (SR) – 4.4 (97)
Devontay Johnson (JR) – 3.9 (86)

Rebounding
Raysean Hicks (SO) – 5.9 (130)
Darion Jones (JR) – 3.8 (88)

Assists
Trey Edwards (JR) – 1.7 (39)
Devontay Johnson (JR) – 1.1 (24)

Steals
Trey Edwards (JR) – 1.2 (27)
Darion Jones (JR) – 1.0 (23)

Field Goal Percentage
Te’Qwon Muhammad (JR) – 46.7% (50-107)

Three-Point Percentage
Darion Jones (JR) – 30.1% (31-103)
Jose Troncoso (SR) – 29.9% (20-67)
Tristan Kendall (SR) – 25.9% (15-58)

Free Throw Percentage
Darion Jones (JR) – 71.4% (15-21)
Elijah McCaskill (SR) – 68.2% (15-22)
Raysean Hicks (SO) – 60.4% (29-48)
Trey Edwards (JR) – 55.8% (63-113)

