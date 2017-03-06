Construction on Youngstown bridge to finish 1 year behind schedule

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Construction on Youngstown’s Himrod Expressway, which was supposed to be done last June, is about to enter its fourth season. Now there is a new completion date — the project’s third one.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, construction should be completed by June of this year.

A year ago when the south half of the roadway was being worked on, ODOT spokesperson Brent Kovacs said it would be done by the fall.

Well, fall is long gone and winter’s coming to an end but orange barrels and jersey barriers still line the bridge linking the south and east sides.

The bridge not only spans the Mahoning River but also multiple sets of railroad tracks, which caused at least part of the delay.

He said crews can’t work when trains are on the tracks because they can’t put cranes up and lift things over them.

“We have to work with them to get breaks in the train traffic or work around their schedule when trains are using the tracks.”

The metal netting used to catch debris from falling onto the tracks or into the river still hangs underneath. The beams still need to be painted. There is also some asphalt and concrete work to the deck and barriers that need finished.

At a half-mile long, the Himrod Expressway Bridge is one of the longest in ODOT’s District 4, which includes Mahoning, Trumbull, Ashtabula, Stark, Portage, and Summit counties. It’s a major project and when it’s finally finished, it’ll be a year behind schedule.

Kovacs said delays to road projects like this happen often.

“We work outside so we’re at Mother Nature’s mercy to get these projects done and in northeast Ohio, we can get warm winters, cold falls, and anything and everything in between.”

The cost of the project when it was first announced in 2014 was $22.1 million. When asked if the construction delays will push that number over budget, Kovacs said the final cost won’t be known until the project is done.

